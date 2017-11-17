The Wizkid–Davido rivalry has been raised to another level with the recent occurrence at the One Africa Music Fest event in Dubai.

It was reported that Wizkid was involved in a f!ght with a member of Davido’s crew. The report carried information that Wizkid was punched by Davido’s crew member and chaos broke loose.

Some of Davido’s crew members, including Special Spesh can be clearly seen in the below video.

Watch Video

