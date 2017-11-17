A teacher was arrested for sending suggestive photos to her students and threatening to make them fail if they refused to have s*x with her. What effrontery!

The woman of Colombian origin, identified simply as Yokasta M. was arrested after a father of one of the students saw photos of the teacher on his son’s phone and reported to the relevant authorities.This was in 2016. Soon after she was exposed, her husband filed for divorce.

The case was sensational last year and made news headlines. It was reported that the teacher selected the boys, all less than 17 years of age, based on their appearance.

An investigation has been ongoing since and a recent report says she has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Some however say 40 years is too long a time for the crime she committed.

