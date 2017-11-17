Npower Releases 200,000 Successful Beneficiary Candidates for 2017/2018 -Get Details
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to employ over 200,000 more unemployed graduates under the N-Power Programme.
Npower Releases 200,000 Successful Beneficiary Candidates for 2017/2018Candidates who applied and took screening test for the N-power 2017 can now check their names on the published list of shortlisted candidates for using the procedure provided below:
Make sure you registered the programme
Enter your registered Phone number
Then c1ick the link to check your name
