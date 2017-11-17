Nicki Minaj has reportedly visited her brother in prison for the first time since he was convicted of sexual assault against a child.

Jelani Maraj was charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl. It’s said that the rapper has not had a close relationship with her brother since the charges were brought against him, but that she made an exception this time in order to support her mother, Carol, who wanted to visit her son.Nicki Minaj took her mother to the Nassau County Jail, in New York, last week, reports TMZ.

