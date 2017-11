Olamide finally drops his 7th Studio Album Titled “Lagos Nawa! (Wobey Sound)”,

Here is a song off the Album , The song is titled ”Wo Spiritual” . This is another Beautiful version of his latest hits sound ‘Wo’ .

You will love this version if you like the other because Olamide just show why he’s a professional on this Track . Cop it Below;

Listen & Download New Music : Olamide – Wo Spiritual Mp3 Below;

