Popular American Mariah Carey has been forced to cancel her Christmas concerts for medical reasons and on the order of her doctor.

She left fans devastated after cancelling dates on her upcoming All I Want For Christmas tour.The much sought-after tickets had been snapped up after going on sale earlier this year with fans clambering to catch the diva in action during the holiday season – but now thousands will be left dissapointed.

But Mariah has been ordered by her doctor to cancel her shows until she has a full bill of health once more.

Mariah, 47, is suffering with a respiratory infection, leaving her unable to hit those famous high notes.

Breaking the news on her Twitter page, the Heartbreaker singer said: “Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!

“You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage,” she added.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)