Her infamous Paris robbery of 2015 left Kim Kardashian fearing she was going to be raped and murdered after thieves stormed her hotel suite and made off with millions of pounds worth of her jewelerry.

But two years on Kim has revealed the unlikely news that the terrifying ordeal has actually helped inspire her latest business venture.Earlier this year Kim, 37, announced she would be launching her eighth signature scent, KKW. The Crystal Gardenia fragrance comes in an unusual crystal-shaped bottle – and now Kim has explained the reason why.

Opening up to Entertainment Tonight, Kim said: “‘After my whole Paris situation over a year ago, all my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals.

“I didn’t know much about them. Enough people brought them over that I love the shape, I loved holding it, and I felt like, ‘OK, this is it. I want something that I feel like calms me, is healing…’ And I wanted the bottle, especially the smaller one.”

Kim also disclosed that hubby Kanye West, who is known for his creative flair, had a say in the final product.

She said: “He walked by me in the bathroom and was like, ‘What is that? I don’t like that.’

“I was like, “This is one I was debating between and this is the one I wasn’t liking.” And he confirmed it. He said, “You know what, I really always want to smell your fragrance because if this is the one and I don’t like it, it’ll be a problem.”‘

Guests who attended Kim’s recent baby show were treated to a bottle of her scent as part of their goody bag.

