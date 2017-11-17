Kim Kardashian has reportedly made a whopping $10 million in just one day thanks to her new perfume range.

And customers snapped up the bottles before they’d even had a smell of it!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had warned her fans that the new fragrances – Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus – was a limited edition release, and that once they were gone that was it.And fans of the 37-year-old clearly heeded her warning. The 300,000 bottles of perfume went on sale on Wednesday morning, and were expected to be completely sold out by Thursday night.

Now Kim has raked in a massive $10 million, according to TMZ .

The mum-of-two, who is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, is said to have drawn inspiration for the perfume from her robbery ordeal in Paris last year.

She used healing crystals to help calm her nerves, and the crystal is now the cornerstone of her perfume line.

The $10 million sales came about after Kim’s massive social media campaign, with sales reportedly reaching $1 million in the first hour.

