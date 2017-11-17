According to Joro Olumofin, here the 20 things a guy should not ask or ask when he meets a lady.

1Men shouldn’t look at their phones more than the Lady while on a date

2 don’t Talk about your Bank account or how much your father has ; this puts ladies off (Bragging)

3 Smelling Bad ( Mouth or Body Odour is a No. No)

4 Don’t ask ” are you a virgin?”

5 Don’t ask her how many guys she’s been with ( Body Count)

6If she’s going to pay for the movie or dinner let her know in advance ( no unexpected ATM failures, I forgot my wallet at home)

7When your phone rings on a date and you’re asked where you are? Don’t give a degrading response eg ( I dey with that big ass babe, I dey with tolu big Bosom s, I dey with that weekend chops I teh u about”

8 Don’t insist on a “come to my house first date” or come to my friends house first date

9 Don’t leave your date to talk to another Lady for more that 2 minutes

11 Don’t buy her too many gifts she may think ure trying to “buy” her

12 If for any reason someone else needs to be in the car, don’t put her in the back seat

13 Don’t compare her to your Ex

14 Don’t talk about her weight or hair in a negative way eg ( some guys may say : ure about to burst out of that dress, your hair should be due by now ?)

15 After the first sex always call as a courtesy (whether the $ex was good or bad)

16 Table manners ( don’t make sounds with ur mouth while eating, don’t talk while there’s food in your mouth, don’t use fork & knife for icecream)

17 Focus your eyes on her eyes not her Bosom or ass. ( don’t look at any other lady asides her on a date)

Projecting yourself as someone youre not (Ladies can spot fake confidence, or a fake in general) Don’t borrow ur friends car and say it’s yours, don’t lie your friend’s apartment is yours)

18 Don’t be too touchy & feely on a first date

19 Don’t be rude or nasty to the waiter or waitress to impress your date

20 Don’t ask her for money

21 Don’t ask for pictures unless she offers

