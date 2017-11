Facebook user, Kue Barinor Paul shared these photos of his grandma fortifying him ahead of his trip from Rivers State to Kano.

He wrote;

“Granny preparing me for Kano. She gave me the first ablution. “Go to Kano and return with a title.”

#Abokihood in a jiffy#AlhajiHood in the offing”

(Visited 3 times, 11 visits today)