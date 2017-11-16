The foremost monarch from Nigeria, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife pictured watching one of the world most brilliant and renown artist & painter – King of Cryptorealism – Artist Davood Roostaei and his creation Cryptorealism drawing and painting his picture with his hand and finger tip.

This was at a very private event of the elite and celebrities hosted by partners of HAPAwards at 5800 Rolling Road, Woodland Hill, CA 91367.

The event witnessed the arrival of scores of royalties including Rev. Dr Prince Azk Adekoya II and Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo from the Yoruba land of Nigeria.The City official of Los Angeles,California were very thrilled to received the most revered Monarch of Africa as the accompanying Obas and entourage also experienced the exchange of culture.

