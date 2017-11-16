Every day we hear new things. Facebook user and massage therapist, Christy Glo, wrote on her Facebook page today that she communicates with ghosts on a daily basis. According to her, different ghosts appear to her to guide her daily. Christy says the ghosts tell her which evil customer to avoid and that even when she goes to an evil person’s house, the ghost of the day would give her maximum protection.

Christy says she is a Christian. Some of her commenters said they too also see ghost. One of them even narrated his experience with a ghost. Christy added that Pastors Adeboye and Kumuyi also see ghosts in form of angels while preaching. See their comments below:

