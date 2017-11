It seems the breakup between the P-Square brothers is in full effect. Paul Okoye a.k.a Rudeboy begins his solo career with the release of this new single entitled “Nkenji Keke”.

Listen to music & Download “Rudeboy -Nkenji Keke” below:-

Audio Player

Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume..DOWNLOAD MP3

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)