Lagos State Government Bans Okada, Keke From 520 Roads, Areas [full List]
Lagos State Government has released hundreds of routes where motorcycles and tricycles (aka Okada and Keke) are banned.
The list, published on the State Government’s official website, includes major highways, bridges.
On Wednesday, the State reconstituted the Joint Security Task Force established to tackle Apapa gridlock and other security threats within the axis.
Briefing Government House ccorrespondent, Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal assured that the Task Force would ensure that Apapa roads were not totally locked down, and also prevent criminals from taking advantage of the gridlock.
On clampdown on Okada on restricted routes, Edgal said security agencies have been given marching orders to strictly enforce the traffic law, and that no breakdown of law and order would be condoned.
He appealed to transport unions to impress it on their members to obey traffic laws, warning Okada and Keke riders to not only refrain from restricted routes, but also use helmets both for rider and passenger and not carry more than one person at a time.
Full list below of no-go areas to Okada and Keke below…
MAJOR HIGHWAYS
1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway
6. Babangida Bouleverde
7. Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway
8. Lagos Badagry Express
9. Funsho Williams Avenue
10. Agege motor Road
11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
BRIDGES
1. Iyana-Ipaja Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government
2. Dopemu Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
4. Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Ikeja/Mushin Local Government
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Mushin Oshodi Local Government
6. Dorman Long Bridge Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government
7. Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government
8. National Stadium Flyover, Surulere Local Government
9. Iganmu/Funsho Williams Bridge Surulere Local Government
10. Apapa – Iganmu Bridge Surulere Local Government
11. Apapa – Ijora Link Bridge, Apapa/Lagos Mainland Local Government
12. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Apapa Local Government
13. Mile 2 Bridge Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government
14. Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Mushin/Oshodi-Isolo Local Government
15. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Mushin/Oshodi/Isolo Local Government
16. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge Somolu/Ikeja Local Government
17. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge, Ojo Local Government
18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge Amuwo Odofin Local Government
19. 2 Flyover bridges along Alhaji Masha Rd, Surulere Local Government
20. Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Kosofe/Ikeja Local Government
21. Ogudu Bridge Kosofe Local Government
22. 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos Island/Mainland/Somolu Local Government
23. Maryland flyover Ikeja/Somolu Local Government
24. Ikeja/General Hospital flyover Bridge Ikeja Local Government
25. Kodesho Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Ikeja Local Government
26. Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Lagos Mainland Local Government
29. Carter Bridge Lagos, Lagos Mainland Local Government
30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
31. Apapa – OShodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
32. Bariga/Oworonshoki Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
33. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
34. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
35. 3rd mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge Kosofe Local Government
36. Eko Bridge Lagos Island/Lagos Mainland Local Government
37. Apongbon flyover, Bridge Lagos Island Local Government
38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.
39. McWen Bridge (Bonny camp) Eti-Osa Local Government.
40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.
41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge Eti-Osa Local Government.
OTHER ROADS
Agege Local Government Area
1. Oba Ogunji Road
2. Old Abeokuta Road
3. Capital Road
4. Alfa Nla Road
5. Oko-Oba Road
6. Akilo Street
7. Agunbiade Road
8. Ogba Road
9. Ipaja Road
10. Maricas Road
11. Oyewole Road
12. Arigbanla Street
13. Dopemu Road
14. Oke-koto Road
15. Oniwaya Road
16. Adebisi Awosoga Street
17. Old Ota Road
18. Ijaiye Road
19. Akin Doherty Road
20. Amoo Street
21. Pen Cinema Round About
22. Surulere Street
23. Agbedeji Street
24. Ayige Street
25. Sule Street
26. Ashipa Street
27. Salawu Street
Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area
1. Baale Adeyemo Street
2. Mba/Cardoso Street up to Ota Wharf
3. Mobile Road Up To Boundary Road
4. Boundary Road – Aiyeke Bridge – Tolu Bus/Stop
5. Wilmer Crescent
6. Industry Road
7. Achapo Road/New Road
8. Idewu Street
9. Baale Adeyemo Road
10. Malu/Mobile Road
11. Ojo Road
12. Cemetery/Mosafejo/Alaba Road
13. Bakare/faro road
Apapa Local Government Area
1. Creek Road
2. Wharf Road
3. Burma Road
4. Randle Road
5. Marine Road
6. Kofo Abayomi Road
7. Liverpool Road
8. Point Road
9. Park lane
10. Itapeju Avenue
11. Entire Network of Road in Apapa GRA
12. Dock Yard Road
13. Oduduwa Road
14. Ladipo Oluwole Road
15. Bonny Road
16. Commercial Road
17. Malu/Mobile Road
18. Warehouse Road
19. Orile – Igamu Road
Alimosho Local Government Area
1. Ipaja – Ayobo Road
2. Okoro Road
3. Egbeda – Idimu Road
4. Egbeda – Akowonjo Road
5. Iyana – Ipaja – Idimu Road
6. Idimu – Ipaja – Idimu Road
7. LASU – Iba Road
8. Ikotun – Egbe Road
9. Ipaja Road
10. Igando Road
11. Egbe – Idimu Road
12. Old Ota Road
13. Meiran Road
14. Ayobo Road
15. Ajasa/command Road
16. Baruwa Road
17. Liasu Road
18. Governor’s Road
19. Abaranje Road
20. Ijegun Road
21. Shasha Road
22. Baruwa/Aina Obembe Road
23. Adefemi Road, Ipaja
24 Go ye Road
Amuwo-Odofin Local Government
1. Oshodi – Apapa Expressway
2. Durbar Road/Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Road
3. The Entire Network of Roads in Festac Town
4. Circular Road
5. The entire Network of Road in Zones A, B, C & D of Amuwo Odofin Low Cost Housing Estate
6. Old Ojo Road
7. Mumuni Adio Bodmus way
8. Lagos Badagry Expressway
Badagry Local Government Area
1. Lagos Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Seme Road
2. Badagry Roundabout to Top Road
3. Joseph Dosu Road
Central Business District (CBD) Roads
1. Inner Marina
2. Broad Street
3. Nnamdi Azikwe Street
4. King George V Road
5. Idumagbo Avenue
6. Outer Marina
7. Adeniji Adele Street
8. Martins Street
9. Balogun Street
10. Odunlami Street
11. Ereko Road
12. New Balogun Street
13. Campbell Street
14. Breadfruit Street
15. Abibu Oki Street
16. Davies Street
17. Kakawa Street
18. Force Road
19. Oloto/Fasbery Road
Epe Local Government Area
1. Femi Agbalajobi
2. Ayetoro Road
3. Hospital Road
4. Marina Road
5. Central Mosque Road
6. Kasali Oluwa Street
7. Ekundayo Street
8. Lagos Road
9. Ijebu to Itoikin Road from Agbowa to Itoikin
10. Omu-Ijebu to Ketu Roundabount
11. Ketu Roundabout to Ejinrin Town
12. Ota Road
13. Olofin Road
14. Orungbo – Ido Road
15. Agbowa – Ikosi Road
16. Ketu Roundabout to Epe
17. Ketu Roundabout Itoikin
Eti-Osa Local Government Area
1. The entire Network of Roads and bridges in Ikoyi Obalende and Victoria Island Local Council Development Areas
2. Eti-Osa – Lekki – Epe Expressway
Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area/Ojodu/Ojokoro Local Council Development Area
1. Ogunnusi Road
2. Lateef Jakande Road
3. College Road
4. Jonathan Coker Street
5. Iju Road
6. WEMPCO Road
7. ACME Road
8. New Oko-Oba Road
9. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway
10. Agbado Road
11. Baale Animashaun Road
12. Yaya Abatan Road
Ikeja Local Government Area
1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway (from Lagos Boundary to Lagos and Toll Gate)
2. Sheraton Link Bridge
3. Oba Akran Avenue
4. Obafemi Awolowo Way
5. Kudirat Abiola Road
6. Moboloaji Bank-Anthony Road
7. Lateef Jakande Road
8. Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive
9. Otunba Jobi Fele Way
10. Allen Avenue
11. Opebi Road
12. Secretariat Road
13. Mobolaji Johnson Road
14. Osho Street
15. Hakeem Balogun Road
16. IPM Way
17. Ashabi Cole Street
18. Toyin Street
19. Entire Ikeja GRA Road Network
20. ACME Road
21. WEMPCO Road
22. Oduduwa Road
23. Isaac John Street
24. Alausa Secretariat Perimeter Road Network
25. Simbiat Abiola Road
26. Kaffi Street
27. Opebi Link Bridge
28. Ikosi Road
29. Adeniyi Jones Avenue
30. Entire Alausa CBO
31. Ladipo Oluwole Avenue
32. ASBFI Road
33. Olowu Street
34. Ola Ayindan Street
35. Unity Road
36. Armoire Avenue
37. Ijaola Street
38. Iyaoloye Crescent
39. Olu Akerele Street
40. Emmanuel Street
41. Odo-Iyalaro Underbridge
42. Olotunbosun Street
Ikorodu Local Government Area
1. Ikorodu Road (from Mile12 to Ikorodu Benson Roundabout)
2. Ipakodo – Ibesha Road
3. Lagos – Ikorodu Express Road
4. T.O.S Benson Road
5. Oba Sekumade Road
6. Lagos – Shagamu Road
7. Obafemi Awolowo Road
8. Ikorodu – Itoikin Road
9. Igbogbo Road
10. Ayangburen Road
11. Alhaji Street
Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area
1. Alfred Rewane Road
2. Glover Road
3. Alexander Road
4. Awolowo Road
5. Bourdillon Road
6. Gerald Road
7. Osborne Road Estate 1 & 2
8. Lugard Avenue
9. Olu Holloway Road
10. Bayo Kuku Street
11. Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue
12. Mobolaji Johnson Road
13. Club Road
14. Federal Secretariat Road
15. Thomson Avenue
16. Lateef Jakande Avenue
17. Moore Road
18. Oyinkan Abayomi Road
19. Maroko Close
20. Adeyemi Lawson Street
21. Femi Okunnu Road
22. Jabita Close
23. Onikoyi/Turnbull Road
24. Iru Close
25. Ajayi Bembe Street
26. Entire Park view Estate Road
27. Awori Road
28. HFP Way
29. HEP Road
30. Lawrence Road
31. Reeve Road
32. St. Gregory Street
33. Ribadu Road
34. Raymond Njoku Street
35. Okotie Eboh Street
36. Keffi Street
37. Norman Williams Street
38. Ilabere Avenue
39. Oloto Road
40. Ojora Road
41. McPherson Avenue
42. Olanijonyin Avenue
43. Owena Street
44. Agodogba Road
45. Moboloaji Johnson Road
46. Bedwell Road
47. Murtala Muhammed Roa
48. Obalende Road
49. Toyan Street
50. Odo Street
51. Awolowo Road
52. Bankole Oki Road
53. Ademola Street
54. Turnbull Road
55. Cameroon Road
56. Yemi Cardoso
57. Banana Estate
58. Dolphin Duplex
59. Dolphin High Rise
60. Alhaji Kannike Street
61. Igbo Street
62. Moshalashi Street
63. Eleshin Road
64. Ajeniya Street
65. Dr Bode Olajumoke Street
66. Alhaji Bashorun Close
67. Alhaji Alade Odenewu Street
68. Aromire Close
69. Barrow Avenue
70. Olofin Street
71. Lalupon Street
Kosofe Local Government Area
1. Ogudu Alapere Expressway (from Toll Gate to 3rd Mainland Bridge)
2. Ogudu Road
3. Demurin Street
4. Alapere Road
5. CMD Road
6. Doyin Omololu Street
7. Davies Street
8. 50 Metres from Ikorodu Road on Ikosi Road
9. Omololu Street
10. Diya Street
11. Williams Street
Lagos Island LGA
1. The entire network of roads and bridges in Lagos Island East and Lagos Island West Local Government
Lagos Mainland LGA
1. Herbert Macaulay Way
2. Barikisu Iyede Street
3. Murtala Muhammed way
4. Third Mainland Bridge
5. Ijora Causeway
6. Commercial Avenue
7. Old Yaba Road
8. Sabo Round About
9. University Road
10. Abule – Ijesha Road
11. Harvey Road
12. Montgomery Road
13. Onike Iwaya Road
14. Morocco Road
15. Aje Street
16. Musiliu Smith Road
17. Hughes Avenue
18. Birrel Avenue
19. Hussey Road
20. Oweh Street
21. Aggrey Road
22. Borno Way
23. Apapa Road
24. Jibowu Street
25. Iwaya Road
26. Okobaba Street
27. Cemetery Street
28. Freeman Street
Mushin /Odi-Olowo Local Government Area
1. Agege Motor Road (From Mangoro to Moshalasi Junction)
2. Fatai Atere Way
3. Idi-Araba Street
4. Ilupeju Bypass
5. Itire Road
6. Palm Avenue
7. Ladipo Street
8. Layi Oyekanmi Street
9. Olateju Street
10. Isolo Road
11. Ojekunle Road
12. Ilasamanja Road
13. Ogunmokun Street
14. Association Avenue
15. Kayode Street
16. Town Planning Way
17. Coker Road
18. Post Office Road
19. Mushin Road
Ojo Local Government Area
1. Igbo Elerin Road
2. Lagos – Badagry Expressway
3. Iyana School Bus Stop at Ishasi Road
4. Oba Ayoka to Iba New Site
5. Alaba Int’l Market Raod
6. Olojo Drive
7. Ojo Igbede Road
8. Nepa Road
9. Ishasi Road
10. Abule Aka Road to Ajangbadi Road
11. Akoberu/Sabo Road
12. Itire – Ilogbo Road
13. Iyana Era – Ilogbo Road
14. Ajangbadi – Shibiri Road
15. Kemberi/Aka Road
Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area
1. Okota Road
2. NNPC road
3. Oshodi – Apapa expressway
4. Airport Road
5. Egbe Road
6. Ago-Palace Way
7. Isolo Road
8. Osolo Way
9. Abimbola Street
10. Ejigbo – Ajao Estate Link Road
11. Estate – Isheri-Oshun Road
12. Post Office Road
13. Oyetayo Street
14. Oshodi Road
15. Church Street
16. Afariogun Street
17. Sehinde Callisto Street
18. Mafoluku Road
19. Adeyemi Street
20. Ajibulu Street
21. New Airport Road
Somolu Local Government Area
1. Ikorodu Expressway (From Mile 12 to Yaba Terminus)
2. George Street
3. Morocco Road
4. Market Street
5. Bajulaiye Road
6. Fola Agoro Street
7. Apata Street
8. Oguntolu Street
9. Pedro Road
10. Igi Olugbin Street
11. Ashagbon Street
12. Gbagada Road
13. St. Finbarr’s Road
14. Jibowu Street
15. Oweh Street
16. Issac John Street
17. Watchtower Avenue
18. Shylon Street
19. Shipeolu Street
Surulere Local Government Area
1. Funsho Williams Ave
2. Adeniran Ogunsanya Street
3. Ogunlana Drive
4. Bode Thomas Street
5. Akerele Road
6. Itire – Ojuelegba Road
7. Tejuosho Street
8. Alhaji Masha Road
9. Itire – Ijesha Road
10. Ishaga Road
11. Eric Moore Road
12. Randle Avenue
13. Agbebi Street
14. Babs Animashaun Road
15. Ijesha Road
16. Enitan Street
17. Adeshina Street
18. Adelabu Steet
19. Adetola Street
20. Nuru Oniwo Street
21. Adekunle Kuye Street
22. Shaki Crescent
23. Oshogbo Street
24. Tokoso Street
25. Okotoa Link Bridge
26. Opere Street
27. Odichie Street
28. Olatunde Onimole Street
29. Brown Street
30. Agboyin Street
31. Agboyin Avenuew
32. Nnobi Street
33. Sanya Street
34. Opeloyeru Street
35. Kilo Street
36. Adetioye Street
37. Fasoro Street
38. Oladimeji Street
39. Ojuolape Street
40. Solabomi Street
41. Ogungbesan Street
Iru /Victoria Island Local Government Development Area
1. Ahmadu Bello Way
2. Adeola Odeku Street
3. Kofo Abayomi Street
4. Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
5. Ajose Adeogun Road
6. Idowu Taylor Street
7. Idowu Martins Street
8. Adeleke Adedoyin Street
9. Elsie Femi Pearse Street
10. Musa Yar’Adua Street
11. Walter Carrington Crescent
12. Bishop Oluwole Street
13. Samuel Manuwa Street
14. Akin Olugbade Street
15. Molade Okoya Thomas Street
16. Sinari Daranijo Street
17. Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
18. Ligali Ayorinde Avenue
19. Saka Tinubu Street
20. Karimu Kotun Street
21. Muri Okunola Street
22. Etim Inyang Crescent
23. Adetokunbo Ademola Street
24. Adeola Hopewell Street
25. Ahmed Onibudo Road
26. Engineering Close
27. Sanusi Fafunwa Street
28. Tiamiyu Savage Street
29. Olosa Street
30. Oyin Jolayemi Street
31. Marinho Drive
32. Moshood Olugbani
33. Fatai Durosinmi Street
34. Adeyemo Alakija Street
35. Oko Awo Close
36. Afribank Street
Lagos releases list of hundreds of roads where motorcycles and tricycles are banned (PLUS: The Full List)
By News Express on 15/11/2017
Share on ￼ ￼
inShare
￼ ￼
Views: 1,650
￼
The Lagos State Government has released a full list of hundreds of routes where motorcycles and tricycles are banned across the state.
The list, published on Tuesday on the State Government’s official website, includes major highways, bridges,
MAJOR HIGHWAYS
1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway
6. Babangida Bouleverde
7. Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway
8. Lagos Badagry Express
9. Funsho Williams Avenue
10. Agege motor Road
11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road
BRIDGES
1. Iyana-Ipaja Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government
2. Dopemu Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government
3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
4. Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Ikeja/Mushin Local Government
5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Mushin Oshodi Local Government
6. Dorman Long Bridge Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government
7. Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government
8. National Stadium Flyover, Surulere Local Government
9. Iganmu/Funsho Williams Bridge Surulere Local Government
10. Apapa – Iganmu Bridge Surulere Local Government
11. Apapa – Ijora Link Bridge, Apapa/Lagos Mainland Local Government
12. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Apapa Local Government
13. Mile 2 Bridge Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government
14. Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Mushin/Oshodi-Isolo Local Government
15. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Mushin/Oshodi/Isolo Local Government
16. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge Somolu/Ikeja Local Government
17. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge, Ojo Local Government
18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge Amuwo Odofin Local Government
19. 2 Flyover bridges along Alhaji Masha Rd, Surulere Local Government
20. Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Kosofe/Ikeja Local Government
21. Ogudu Bridge Kosofe Local Government
22. 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos Island/Mainland/Somolu Local Government
23. Maryland flyover Ikeja/Somolu Local Government
24. Ikeja/General Hospital flyover Bridge Ikeja Local Government
25. Kodesho Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Ikeja Local Government
26. Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Ikeja Local Government
28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Lagos Mainland Local Government
29. Carter Bridge Lagos, Lagos Mainland Local Government
30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
31. Apapa – OShodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
32. Bariga/Oworonshoki Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
33. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
34. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government
35. 3rd mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge Kosofe Local Government
36. Eko Bridge Lagos Island/Lagos Mainland Local Government
37. Apongbon flyover, Bridge Lagos Island Local Government
38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.
39. McWen Bridge (Bonny camp) Eti-Osa Local Government.
40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.
41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge Eti-Osa Local Government.
OTHER ROADS
Agege Local Government Area
1. Oba Ogunji Road
2. Old Abeokuta Road
3. Capital Road
4. Alfa Nla Road
5. Oko-Oba Road
6. Akilo Street
7. Agunbiade Road
8. Ogba Road
9. Ipaja Road
10. Maricas Road
11. Oyewole Road
12. Arigbanla Street
13. Dopemu Road
14. Oke-koto Road
15. Oniwaya Road
16. Adebisi Awosoga Street
17. Old Ota Road
18. Ijaiye Road
19. Akin Doherty Road
20. Amoo Street
21. Pen Cinema Round About
22. Surulere Street
23. Agbedeji Street
24. Ayige Street
25. Sule Street
26. Ashipa Street
27. Salawu Street
Leave a Reply