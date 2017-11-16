Lagos State Government has released hundreds of routes where motorcycles and tricycles ​(aka Okada and Keke) ​are banned​.



​The list, published ​on​ the State Government’s official website, includes major highways, bridges​.

​On Wednesday, the State reconstituted the Joint Security Task Force established to tackle Apapa gridlock and other security threats within the axis​.

​Briefing Government House ​c​correspondent​,​ ​Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal ​assured that the Task Force would ensure that ​Apapa roads were not totally locked down, and also prevent criminal​s from taking advantage of the gridlock​.

​On​ clampdown on Okada on restricted routes, Edgal said security agencies have been given marching orders to strictly enforce the traffic law, and that no breakdown of law and order would be condoned.

He ​appealed to transport unions to impress it on their members to obey traffic laws, ​warning Okada ​and Keke ​riders ​to not only refrain from restricted routes, but also use helmets both for rider and passenger and not carry more than one person at a time​.​

​Full list below of no-go areas to Okada and Keke below…

MAJOR HIGHWAYS

1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway

2. Apapa Oshodi Expressway

3. Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway

4. Lagos Ikorodu Expressway

5. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway

6. Babangida Bouleverde

7. Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway

8. Lagos Badagry Express

9. Funsho Williams Avenue

10. Agege motor Road

11. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

BRIDGES

1. Iyana-Ipaja Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

2. Dopemu Bridge, Agege/Alimosho Local Government

3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

4. Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Ikeja/Mushin Local Government

5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Mushin Oshodi Local Government

6. Dorman Long Bridge Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

7. Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere/Lagos Mainland Local Government

8. National Stadium Flyover, Surulere Local Government

9. Iganmu/Funsho Williams Bridge Surulere Local Government

10. Apapa – Iganmu Bridge Surulere Local Government

11. Apapa – Ijora Link Bridge, Apapa/Lagos Mainland Local Government

12. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Apapa Local Government

13. Mile 2 Bridge Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government

14. Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge Mushin/Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

15. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Mushin/Oshodi/Isolo Local Government

16. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge Somolu/Ikeja Local Government

17. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge, Ojo Local Government

18. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge Amuwo Odofin Local Government

19. 2 Flyover bridges along Alhaji Masha Rd, Surulere Local Government

20. Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Kosofe/Ikeja Local Government

21. Ogudu Bridge Kosofe Local Government

22. 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos Island/Mainland/Somolu Local Government

23. Maryland flyover Ikeja/Somolu Local Government

24. Ikeja/General Hospital flyover Bridge Ikeja Local Government

25. Kodesho Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Ikeja Local Government

26. Opebi Link Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

27. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Ikeja Local Government

28. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Lagos Mainland Local Government

29. Carter Bridge Lagos, Lagos Mainland Local Government

30. Bariga-Ifako Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

31. Apapa – OShodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

32. Bariga/Oworonshoki Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

33. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd Mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

34. Apapa – Oshodi Expressway/3rd mainland Bridge Somolu/Kosofe Local Government

35. 3rd mainland/Oworonshoki Bridge Kosofe Local Government

36. Eko Bridge Lagos Island/Lagos Mainland Local Government

37. Apongbon flyover, Bridge Lagos Island Local Government

38. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess) Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.

39. McWen Bridge (Bonny camp) Eti-Osa Local Government.

40. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge Lagos Island/Eti-Osa Local Government.

41. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge Eti-Osa Local Government.

OTHER ROADS

Agege Local Government Area

1. Oba Ogunji Road

2. Old Abeokuta Road

3. Capital Road

4. Alfa Nla Road

5. Oko-Oba Road

6. Akilo Street

7. Agunbiade Road

8. Ogba Road

9. Ipaja Road

10. Maricas Road

11. Oyewole Road

12. Arigbanla Street

13. Dopemu Road

14. Oke-koto Road

15. Oniwaya Road

16. Adebisi Awosoga Street

17. Old Ota Road

18. Ijaiye Road

19. Akin Doherty Road

20. Amoo Street

21. Pen Cinema Round About

22. Surulere Street

23. Agbedeji Street

24. Ayige Street

25. Sule Street

26. Ashipa Street

27. Salawu Street

Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area

1. Baale Adeyemo Street

2. Mba/Cardoso Street up to Ota Wharf

3. Mobile Road Up To Boundary Road

4. Boundary Road – Aiyeke Bridge – Tolu Bus/Stop

5. Wilmer Crescent

6. Industry Road

7. Achapo Road/New Road

8. Idewu Street

9. Baale Adeyemo Road

10.​ ​Malu/Mobile Road

11. Ojo Road

12. Cemetery/Mosafejo/Alaba Road

13. Bakare/faro road

Apapa Local Government Area

1. Creek Road

2. Wharf Road

3. Burma Road

4. Randle Road

5. Marine Road

6. Kofo Abayomi Road

7. Liverpool Road

8. Point Road

9. Park lane

10. Itapeju Avenue

11. Entire Network of Road in Apapa GRA

12. Dock Yard Road

13. Oduduwa Road

14. Ladipo Oluwole Road

15. Bonny Road

16. Commercial Road

17. Malu/Mobile Road

18. Warehouse Road

19. Orile – Igamu Road

Alimosho Local Government Area

1. Ipaja – Ayobo Road

2. Okoro Road

3. Egbeda – Idimu Road

4. Egbeda – Akowonjo Road

5. Iyana – Ipaja – Idimu Road

6. Idimu – Ipaja – Idimu Road

7. LASU – Iba Road

8. Ikotun – Egbe Road

9. Ipaja Road

10. Igando Road

11. Egbe – Idimu Road

12. Old Ota Road

13. Meiran Road

14. Ayobo Road

15. Ajasa/command Road

16. Baruwa Road

17. Liasu Road

18. Governor’s Road

19. Abaranje Road

20. Ijegun Road

21. Shasha Road

22. Baruwa/Aina Obembe Road

23. Adefemi Road, Ipaja

24 Go ye Road

Amuwo-Odofin Local Government

1. Oshodi – Apapa Expressway

2. Durbar Road/Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Road

3. The Entire Network of Roads in Festac Town

4. Circular Road

5. The entire Network of Road in Zones A, B, C & D of Amuwo Odofin Low Cost Housing Estate

6. Old Ojo Road

7. Mumuni Adio Bodmus way

8. Lagos Badagry Expressway

Badagry Local Government Area

1. Lagos Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Seme Road

2. Badagry Roundabout to Top Road

3. Joseph Dosu Road

Central Business District (CBD) Roads

1. Inner Marina

2. Broad Street

3. Nnamdi Azikwe Street

4. King George V Road

5. Idumagbo Avenue

6. Outer Marina

7. Adeniji Adele Street

8. Martins Street

9. Balogun Street

10. Odunlami Street

11. Ereko Road

12. New Balogun Street

13. Campbell Street

14. Breadfruit Street

15. Abibu Oki Street

16. Davies Street

17. Kakawa Street

18. Force Road

19. Oloto/Fasbery Road

Epe Local Government Area

1. Femi Agbalajobi

2. Ayetoro Road

3. Hospital Road

4. Marina Road

5. Central Mosque Road

6. Kasali Oluwa Street

7. Ekundayo Street

8. Lagos Road

9. Ijebu to Itoikin Road from Agbowa to Itoikin

10. Omu-Ijebu to Ketu Roundabount

11. Ketu Roundabout to Ejinrin Town

12. Ota Road

13. Olofin Road

14. Orungbo – Ido Road

15. Agbowa – Ikosi Road

16. Ketu Roundabout to Epe

17. Ketu Roundabout Itoikin

Eti-Osa Local Government Area

1. The entire Network of Roads and bridges in Ikoyi Obalende and Victoria Island Local Council Development Areas

2. Eti-Osa – Lekki – Epe Expressway

Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area/Ojodu/Ojokoro Local Council Development Area

1. Ogunnusi Road

2. Lateef Jakande Road

3. College Road

4. Jonathan Coker Street

5. Iju Road

6. WEMPCO Road

7. ACME Road

8. New Oko-Oba Road

9. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway

10. Agbado Road

11. Baale Animashaun Road

12. Yaya Abatan Road

Ikeja Local Government Area

1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway (from Lagos Boundary to Lagos and Toll Gate)

2. Sheraton Link Bridge

3. Oba Akran Avenue

4. Obafemi Awolowo Way

5. Kudirat Abiola Road

6. Moboloaji Bank-Anthony Road

7. Lateef Jakande Road

8. Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive

9. Otunba Jobi Fele Way

10. Allen Avenue

11. Opebi Road

12. Secretariat Road

13. Mobolaji Johnson Road

14. Osho Street

15. Hakeem Balogun Road

16. IPM Way

17. Ashabi Cole Street

18. Toyin Street

19. Entire Ikeja GRA Road Network

20. ACME Road

21. WEMPCO Road

22. Oduduwa Road

23. Isaac John Street

24. Alausa Secretariat Perimeter Road Network

25. Simbiat Abiola Road

26. Kaffi Street

27. Opebi Link Bridge

28. Ikosi Road

29. Adeniyi Jones Avenue

30. Entire Alausa CBO

31. Ladipo Oluwole Avenue

32. ASBFI Road

33. Olowu Street

34. Ola Ayindan Street

35. Unity Road

36. Armoire Avenue

37. Ijaola Street

38. Iyaoloye Crescent

39. Olu Akerele Street

40. Emmanuel Street

41. Odo-Iyalaro Underbridge

42. Olotunbosun Street

Ikorodu Local Government Area

1. Ikorodu Road (from Mile12 to Ikorodu Benson Roundabout)

2. Ipakodo – Ibesha Road

3. Lagos – Ikorodu Express Road

4. T.O.S Benson Road

5. Oba Sekumade Road

6. Lagos – Shagamu Road

7. Obafemi Awolowo Road

8. Ikorodu – Itoikin Road

9. Igbogbo Road

10. Ayangburen Road

11. Alhaji Street

Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area

1. Alfred Rewane Road

2. Glover Road

3. Alexander Road

4. Awolowo Road

5. Bourdillon Road

6. Gerald Road

7. Osborne Road Estate 1 & 2

8. Lugard Avenue

9. Olu Holloway Road

10. Bayo Kuku Street

11. Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue

12. Mobolaji Johnson Road

13. Club Road

14. Federal Secretariat Road

15. Thomson Avenue

16. Lateef Jakande Avenue

17. Moore Road

18. Oyinkan Abayomi Road

19. Maroko Close

20. Adeyemi Lawson Street

21. Femi Okunnu Road

22. Jabita Close

23. Onikoyi/Turnbull Road

24. Iru Close

25. Ajayi Bembe Street

26. Entire Park view Estate Road

27. Awori Road

28. HFP Way

29. HEP Road

30. Lawrence Road

31. Reeve Road

32. St. Gregory Street

33. Ribadu Road

34. Raymond Njoku Street

35. Okotie Eboh Street

36. Keffi Street

37. Norman Williams Street

38. Ilabere Avenue

39. Oloto Road

40. Ojora Road

41. McPherson Avenue

42. Olanijonyin Avenue

43. Owena Street

44. Agodogba Road

45. Moboloaji Johnson Road

46. Bedwell Road

47. Murtala Muhammed Roa

48. Obalende Road

49. Toyan Street

50. Odo Street

51. Awolowo Road

52. Bankole Oki Road

53. Ademola Street

54. Turnbull Road

55. Cameroon Road

56. Yemi Cardoso

57. Banana Estate

58. Dolphin Duplex

59. Dolphin High Rise

60. Alhaji Kannike Street

61. Igbo Street

62. Moshalashi Street

63. Eleshin Road

64. Ajeniya Street

65. Dr Bode Olajumoke Street

66. Alhaji Bashorun Close

67. Alhaji Alade Odenewu Street

68. Aromire Close

69. Barrow Avenue

70. Olofin Street

71. Lalupon Street

Kosofe Local Government Area

1. Ogudu Alapere Expressway (from Toll Gate to 3rd Mainland Bridge)

2. Ogudu Road

3. Demurin Street

4. Alapere Road

5. CMD Road

6. Doyin Omololu Street

7. Davies Street

8. 50 Metres from Ikorodu Road on Ikosi Road

9. Omololu Street

10. Diya Street

11. Williams Street

Lagos Island LGA

1. The entire network of roads and bridges in Lagos Island East and Lagos Island West Local Government

Lagos Mainland LGA

1. Herbert Macaulay Way

2. Barikisu Iyede Street

3. Murtala Muhammed way

4. Third Mainland Bridge

5. Ijora Causeway

6. Commercial Avenue

7. Old Yaba Road

8. Sabo Round About

9. University Road

10. Abule – Ijesha Road

11. Harvey Road

12. Montgomery Road

13. Onike Iwaya Road

14. Morocco Road

15. Aje Street

16. Musiliu Smith Road

17. Hughes Avenue

18. Birrel Avenue

19. Hussey Road

20. Oweh Street

21. Aggrey Road

22. Borno Way

23. Apapa Road

24. Jibowu Street

25. Iwaya Road

26. Okobaba Street

27. Cemetery Street

28. Freeman Street

Mushin /Odi-Olowo Local Government Area

1. Agege Motor Road (From Mangoro to Moshalasi Junction)

2. Fatai Atere Way

3. Idi-Araba Street

4. Ilupeju Bypass

5. Itire Road

6. Palm Avenue

7. Ladipo Street

8. Layi Oyekanmi Street

9. Olateju Street

10. Isolo Road

11. Ojekunle Road

12. Ilasamanja Road

13. Ogunmokun Street

14. Association Avenue

15. Kayode Street

16. Town Planning Way

17. Coker Road

18. Post Office Road

19. Mushin Road

Ojo Local Government Area

1. Igbo Elerin Road

2. Lagos – Badagry Expressway

3. Iyana School Bus Stop at Ishasi Road

4. Oba Ayoka to Iba New Site

5. Alaba Int’l Market Raod

6. Olojo Drive

7. Ojo Igbede Road

8. Nepa Road

9. Ishasi Road

10. Abule Aka Road to Ajangbadi Road

11. Akoberu/Sabo Road

12. Itire – Ilogbo Road

13. Iyana Era – Ilogbo Road

14. Ajangbadi – Shibiri Road

15. Kemberi/Aka Road

Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area

1. Okota Road

2. NNPC road

3. Oshodi – Apapa expressway

4. Airport Road

5. Egbe Road

6. Ago-Palace Way

7. Isolo Road

8. Osolo Way

9. Abimbola Street

10. Ejigbo – Ajao Estate Link Road

11. Estate – Isheri-Oshun Road

12. Post Office Road

13. Oyetayo Street

14. Oshodi Road

15. Church Street

16. Afariogun Street

17. Sehinde Callisto Street

18. Mafoluku Road

19. Adeyemi Street

20. Ajibulu Street

21. New Airport Road

Somolu Local Government Area

1. Ikorodu Expressway (From Mile 12 to Yaba Terminus)

2. George Street

3. Morocco Road

4. Market Street

5. Bajulaiye Road

6. Fola Agoro Street

7. Apata Street

8. Oguntolu Street

9. Pedro Road

10. Igi Olugbin Street

11. Ashagbon Street

12. Gbagada Road

13. St. Finbarr’s Road

14. Jibowu Street

15. Oweh Street

16. Issac John Street

17. Watchtower Avenue

18. Shylon Street

19. Shipeolu Street

Surulere Local Government Area

1. Funsho Williams Ave

2. Adeniran Ogunsanya Street

3. Ogunlana Drive

4. Bode Thomas Street

5. Akerele Road

6. Itire – Ojuelegba Road

7. Tejuosho Street

8. Alhaji Masha Road

9. Itire – Ijesha Road

10. Ishaga Road

11. Eric Moore Road

12. Randle Avenue

13. Agbebi Street

14. Babs Animashaun Road

15. Ijesha Road

16. Enitan Street

17. Adeshina Street

18. Adelabu Steet

19. Adetola Street

20. Nuru Oniwo Street

21. Adekunle Kuye Street

22. Shaki Crescent

23. Oshogbo Street

24. Tokoso Street

25. Okotoa Link Bridge

26. Opere Street

27. Odichie Street

28. Olatunde Onimole Street

29. Brown Street

30. Agboyin Street

31. Agboyin Avenuew

32. Nnobi Street

33. Sanya Street

34. Opeloyeru Street

35. Kilo Street

36. Adetioye Street

37. Fasoro Street

38. Oladimeji Street

39. Ojuolape Street

40. Solabomi Street

41. Ogungbesan Street

Iru /Victoria Island Local Government Development Area

1. Ahmadu Bello Way

2. Adeola Odeku Street

3. Kofo Abayomi Street

4. Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

5. Ajose Adeogun Road

6. Idowu Taylor Street

7. Idowu Martins Street

8. Adeleke Adedoyin Street

9. Elsie Femi Pearse Street

10. Musa Yar’Adua Street

11. Walter Carrington Crescent

12. Bishop Oluwole Street

13. Samuel Manuwa Street

14. Akin Olugbade Street

15. Molade Okoya Thomas Street

16. Sinari Daranijo Street

17. Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

18. Ligali Ayorinde Avenue

19. Saka Tinubu Street

20. Karimu Kotun Street

21. Muri Okunola Street

22. Etim Inyang Crescent

23. Adetokunbo Ademola Street

24. Adeola Hopewell Street

25. Ahmed Onibudo Road

26. Engineering Close

27. Sanusi Fafunwa Street

28. Tiamiyu Savage Street

29. Olosa Street

30. Oyin Jolayemi Street

31. Marinho Drive

32. Moshood Olugbani

33. Fatai Durosinmi Street

34. Adeyemo Alakija Street

35. Oko Awo Close

36. Afribank Street

Lagos releases list of hundreds of roads where motorcycles and tricycles are banned

