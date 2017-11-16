Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage always performs barefooted and feels so comfy doing it, but she always gets criticisized for doing that.

While her fans may love her, they aren’t feeling the barefoot performances. She has now taken to Instagram to react after some of her followers called her out for performing barefooted at the AFRIMA awards last week.Tiwa Savage clapped back at Nigerian trolls, reminding them that she earns good money for performing barefoot.

She shared the above post and wrote;

“that barefoot cuts me some nice cheques though”

