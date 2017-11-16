Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, has called out current Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi and his successor, Gov. Wike, following the alleged clash between their convoys in the state.

According to the former special adviser on youth affairs to former Rivers governor, Rivers state and Nigeria is too big for two ego tripping men, Enough is Enough!She reminded them that Rivers state is bigger than the two of them and as such, they need to stop the hate and display of arrogance.

