Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her crew were attacked on Saturday by yet another set of touts who stormed their movie location.

The news was shared by the actress who narrated how the men disrupted their set at Iraboko Awoyaya. She also noted that the continual attack has taken its toll on her.“Filming now in chancellor street Iraboko awoyaya And area boys are here f!ghting us. I’m so fed up with these boys. We work so hard. God help us,” she said

The sad development is fast becoming a trend, the most recent being the attack on director Kemi Afolabi who lost her pregnancy following an attack on her crew by the Lagos touts.

Just like it was when actress Omoni Oboli was attacked during filming, fans demanded that the Lagos State Government investigate the incessant attacks on creatives by Lagos touts.

However, others have advised producers to go on location with armed men

