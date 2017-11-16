Comic Nollywood actor Imeh Bishop aka Okon Lagos is currently in a celebratory mood as his beautiful wife Idara Bishop has just welcomed their second child.

According to family sources, Idara delivered the couple’s 2nd child, a baby girl in the wee hours of today.Here is how the excited actor broke the news on the social media just now….

Check out the Lil Princess below

Idara and her husband already have a beautiful daughter named Juanita.

Congrats to them!

