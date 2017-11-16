Ways to Find Affordable Food Anywhere You Travel

Food, undoubtedly is one of the biggest expenses for travellers. You can not stay hungry throughout your journey. Therefore, eating out at least two or three times a day daily is not negotiable. These food expenses can disrupt your budget even though you have made provision for it. Interestingly, there are ways to find cheap eats no matter where you are travelling to. These tips gathered by Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No.1 food ordering platform will help you discover affordable spots to eat on your next vacation.Book the right hotel

One of the best ways to find cheap eats is to book a hotel that offers any form of complementary food to guests. So, seek the counsel of your travel advisor when making inquiries about the hotel you intend to book.

Avoid pricey restaurants

If you are really interested in managing your food expenses, you must resist the temptation of patronising expensive restaurants. Instead, head to the outskirts of your destination, where you will discover excellent alternatives that charge a fraction of what you will pay when you visit the pricey restaurant.

Ask the locals

Courting locals is one of the best ways to navigate an unfamiliar destination. As such, it is a fantastic idea if you could ask someone who lives there to recommend a good and affordable place to eat. And if you are lucky, the local will volunteer to take you there. But you may incur additional expenses by buying the local food.

Don’t be scared of street foods

Street foods are very cheap and offer some of the most authentic food you will find at your destination. By the way, you won’t get a thrilling travel experience if you don’t eat these street foods.

Order online

These days, you don’t need to stress or worry about where to get food. You can simply visit Jumia Food, where you can order food from any restaurant of your choice. It will be delivered in no time.

