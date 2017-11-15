North Korea’s people have sentenced Donald Trump to death, according to an editorial in its state newspaper.

The article says that the US President offended the country when he denounced its ‘cruel dictatorship’ during his tour around Asia and he should be punished.“The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun wrote

“He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

The state newspaper, which serves as a mouthpiece for the government, has regularly attacked President Trump since he assumed office.

It comes after Trump hit out at the dictator yesterday, tweeting: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old’, when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat’? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

The playground banter came as Trump was in Vietnam attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Following his trip to Hanoi, he flew to the Philippines after what he claimed was a ‘a great day of meetings and events’, suggesting progress had been made in opposing North Korea and Jong-un.

Last month, North Korea made threats to reduce the US to ‘ashes and darkness’ in response to sanctions imposed by the UN.

The threat was issued via its state news agency, as well as one to nuke Japan, after NBC reported US defence officials’ claims that the regime had spent the last 48 hours moving mobile missile launches, preparing sites for launch.

