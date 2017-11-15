The highly anticipated friendly match between Nigeria and Argentina in Russia has ended in favour of the Super Eagles, as they demolished the La Albiceleste of Argentina 4-2 in the friendly showdown ahead of the 2018 World Cup proper.

Ever Banega scored first to put Argentina ahead in the 27th minute. Sergio Aguero scored to put them two goals ahead heaping the pressure on Nigeria.The game changed soon after Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu scored in the 44th and 54th minutes to bring the two teams level.

Alex Iwobi scored twice in the 62nd and 73rd minutes to seal the victory for Nigeria. Up Eagles!

