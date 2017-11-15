Award-winning singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice teams up with ace director, Clarence Peters for the video for his song, “Basiri Mi“.

9ice has had a stellar 2017 having made a successful comeback to the music scene.The video for the Tonywhy produced track is a delightful masterpiece that gives a fresh breath to the song which was released a few months ago.



Here is the video;



