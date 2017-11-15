A woman has revealed that many men want to take her to bed, but so far seven different men who have sIept with her are now six feet under under the ground – dead.

Rejoice Mukorima (40) made these startling revelations at a Johane Masowe Chishanu Church in the Bulawayo area of Zimbabwe where she’s seeking deliverance.“I sIept with seven men and all of them died within two months of having s*x with me. None of them ever complained… and just when we decide to have a serious relationship the men mysteriously die,” she told the congregation led by Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida.

B-Metro tracked down Rejoice to her vending stall in the city centre for an interview.

A mother of three, her husband passed away in 2009 and all these men she has been with followed. She suspects that her husband laced her with “something”.

“There is a trend, after the first s*xual encounter the man starts complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting then the worst happens,” she said.

Scared that she could be branded a witch and that more could die if she indulges, Mokorima travelled across the country looking for assistance from prophets.

“The spell went with bad luck because all my plans to make money have been futile that’s why I came here for cleansing, I hope this time it will work,” she said.

Her fear is that at a relatively active age of 40, she could never be with anyone for the rest of her life.

Prophet Emmanuel declined to comment although the woman’s confession was recorded in church.

