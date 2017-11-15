Gtbank Nigeria Customer Care ~ How To Contact GTBank Nigeria Helpline For Inquiries & Quick Responses To Account Problems.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is a leading bank in Nigeria as far as excellent customer care service and tech integration into banking system is concerned. I have been banking with Gtbank Nigeria for the past 12 years and i couldn’t be more thrilled with their mode of operation. Here on Naij abizcom.com, we have discussed a lot about gtbank Nigeria which include online or internet banking, mobile banking, exchange rates, 737 simple banking etc. Today i am glad to be talking about gtbank customer care contacts which include phone numbers, email addresses, Social Media accounts, website and how to live chat with GTB. gtbank customer care operators

Gtbank Customer Service Contacts Details.Guaranty trust bank has made available series of ways to contact their customer care agents in case of any emergency, complaints and enquiries. With the Gt contact details i will be sharing in this article, you can easily contact them at the comfort of your home. Meaning you do not have to waste transport to any of their branches or your time queuing.

This action was taking to reduce the number of customers visiting banks just to resolve some minor problems. You can reach Gtbank Nigeria customer service online via any of their social media accounts which include Facebook & Twitter, via their official website and email address.

You can also reach them offline via any of the contact phone numbers i will be dropping below.

Gtbank Customer Care Number.

One of the fastest way to reach gtb for enquiries and complaints is via gtbank customer care mobile phone number or service line. It is also the only way to contact them offline. You can contact gt connect, the guaranty contact center via the numbers below.

Gt Connect: 08039003900.

Gtb Connect: 0700482666328.

Gtbank Connect: 08029002900.

Gt Bank Connect: 014480000.

The above numbers are available 24hours in a day, 7 days in a week (24/7) even on weekends and public holidays.

Gtbank Customer Service Email Addresses.

If you are contacting Gtbank via their enquiry and complaint email addresses, you should know it might take up to 10 hours sometimes 24 hours for them to reply you. It is not my preferred gtbank online customer care. Anyways, reach Gtbank via any of the email below.

Email for Enquiries: enquiries@gtbank.com.

Email for Complaints: complaints@gtbank.com.

Gtbank Website & Live Chat.

You can also contact guaranty trust bank via their online portal and chat with them live. Visit gtbank customer care website page below to chat with them live.

Website: gtbank.com/.

Customer Service Page: gtbank.com/help-centre.

To chat with their agents live, navigate to the above page and scroll down to Gtbank help center sub heading. Under it are options to call, email or chat with gtb. Click on the chat option and input Name, E-mail, Phone number, subject and message.

Gtbank Customer Care Social Media Accounts.

The best and fastest way to contact gtbank online is via their social media accounts. Facebook and Twitter to be precise.

Facebook: facebook.com/gtbank.

Twitter: twitter.com/gtbank_help.

With the information above you now Contact GTBank Nigeria Helpline For Inquiries & Quick Responses To Account Problems.

