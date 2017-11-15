GOtv recently introduced GOtv WAWU, a new way to reward its subscribers with personalized offers and incentives as well as inform them of new and upcoming content available on GOtv.

On GOtv WAWU, both active and inactive subscribers will redeem their personalized offers when they call a dedicated telephone number. Based on their eligibility, these subscribers get to enjoy some exciting offers from GOtv. Starting this November, some of the offers available on GOtv WAWU include: 75 per cent discount on subscription, access to bonus channels, free GSM airtime and complimentary view for up to a month on a select package

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe explained that WAWU is driven by the company’s vision to transform the pay television landscape in the country and make digital television entertainment readily accessible to Nigerians. “We want everyone to be part of an exciting TV viewing experience with GOtv. With GOtv WAWU we are giving the opportunity for subscribers who have not renewed their subscription in over a year, the opportunity to once again have access to the quality entertainment that GOtv provides while we reward our active subscribers for their loyalty”, he remarked.It would be recalled that in October, all active GOtv Plus subscribers were given access to the newly introduced GOtv MAX package. The MAXtober offer treated eligible subscribers to front row seats to enjoy the best of La Liga football action plus top rated movies, popular series and reality shows on FOX, Sony MAX and CBS Reality at no extra cost.

