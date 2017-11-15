Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has threatened to sue the Federal Government following his involvement in a road accident.

Falana had broken his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.He promised that he would not leave the matter to God like the ordinary Nigerian would, but will sue the government on Wednesday.

Falana who made this known while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.

“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God. I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)