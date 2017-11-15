Senator Dino Melaye took to his page to raise the alarm;

‘I alerted the public last week of the plan by Kogi Stare Govt to demolish my properties across Kogi State. Today the Constituency office I built in Kabba has been marked.’

But “sentiments” apart, did Senator Dino get necessary clearance and documentations? You don’t give government excuse to hit you, especially when you are having a running battle. Hope they settle.

