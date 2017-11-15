Konvict music pioneer and veteran music artiste, Akon has reacted to Nigerian singer, Davido’s recent laudable achievement s at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The international star who was the host of the award which took place in Lagos on Sunday has reacted to the achievements via Davido’s Instagram page earlier today while the FIA singer was celebrating his big achievement.Davido had ecstatically shared a photo of his plaque on his page and without wasting much time, his colleagues took to his page with well wishes, cheering him on and wishing him more success.

One of these well wishers was Akon who called the singer his ‘ little brother ’ and telling him he deserves the awards bestowed on him!

Recall that Akon was Davido’s first international collaboration with ‘Omo Baba Olowo’

Here’s the post:

