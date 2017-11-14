It seems that good guys are scarce these days as a lady has accepted defeat in her frustration to get a good man, swallowed her pride and start the chase for their dream man.

A young lady identified @nexxtgenns on social media took to the platform to announce to the world that she is currently looking for a man to get engaged to, as she has grown tired and frustrated of waiting for a man to propose or marry her.

The beautiful lady who after several years of frustration, has finally decided to swallow her pride to look for a man that she will propose to.

According to her, the man’s monthly income doesn’t even matter, and as long as he is cute, she is coming after him.

She wrote:

“Since no man has deemed me fit to have a ring on my hand, I have decided to go on a search for one to put ring on his hand.

“If you know you are ready to marry me drop your picture here with address. I’ll pick one and wherever you are I come see you. Your earnings doesn’t matter.”

