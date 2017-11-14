Davido’s Cousin, Clarks Adeleke wants to meddle in the affairs of the Big boys, and he’s decided it’s his right time to take a shot at Wizkid, Since his Older cousin, Davido already did.

Writing on his Snapchat, the self-acclaimed CEO of PMG:

“Your MCM will just open his crack mouth and be yarning rubbish. Zero Hits This Year after everything wey he drop, Nothing Enter. The Only Hit Wey he get this year na him picture with Nicki Minaj. FIA Burn you. #Dont Do dr.u.gs Kids”.

Clarks also shared a screenshot of his messages with his Cousin, Davido on Snapchat… Davido apparently shared with him screenshots of folks congratulating him on his 2nd award at the MTV EMA in London.

