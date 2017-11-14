Canada – Congratulations are in order for Simidele Adeagbo after she completed two successful runs on her first skeleton race. The Nigeria’s first female Skeleton athlete – was joined by others for the competitive sport at the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary…

Skeleton racing is a winter athletic sport that involves an athlete sliding down a steep ice track with their head down on a sled. The sleds have a bony, skeleton-like appearance hence the name Skeleton. It is considered the world’s first sliding sport.Skeleton race begins with the athlete running from the beginning of the ice track before they start sliding on their sleds.

The sliding sport can be dangerous and in some instances, it has caused a loss of lives. The speed at which the athletes move can cause fatal accidents.

