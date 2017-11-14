American singer Janet Jackson made a rare appearance on the red carpet to receive the OUT100 Gala’s Music Icon Award last week, but it was the change in her iconic look that had people talking.

The “All For You” singer’s nose looked shockingly different, with noticeably droopier nostrils and an altered profile from previous red carpets.

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman, who has not worked with Jackson, gave his opinion on her nose saying, “It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils. This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that has caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose.”

The 51-year-old star has had a long history of plastic surgery, telling “Extra” in 2006, “It’s no secret that when I was 16 I changed my nose. So, I did. Would I do it again? I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of women that have been pulled and snatched and it’s not too cute.” But before completely rebuffing the notion of more work, she added, “But I’m telling you this now, ask me again in 20 more years.”

