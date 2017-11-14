There have been mixed reactions over the embarrassing slip of Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay after she fell on the stage while performing at the AFRIMA in Lagos yesterday.

With many of her fans lauding her bounce back and continuing with the show like nothing even happened, Nigerian music mogul, 2Baba also hailed her for her professionalism.The fall had obviously daunted Seyi Shay as she took to her Instagram page after her performance to write “The Devil is a liar…as a professional the show must go on”

The “Holy Holy” crooner had then jumped on the post to cheer the songstress, lauding her as a professional who handled the fall expertly. 2Baba had been at close range to the stage where he saw everything as it happened.

“I love the way you handled it… Real professional” – 2Baba wrote putting an end to Seyi’s misery…

