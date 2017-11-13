Hi Guys.

I know you’ll be like we are here again with their trouble making post. But this is actually what we owe you guys.

I was’nt even feeling shilly – shally before dropping this here, cause I’m sure, it is what Wizzy can do!I Was Jamming to the new hit on board Tekno Ft Wizkid song tittled “Mama“. You don’t have it? Download HERE

Then i heard the lyrics, where Wizkid was like Them be the plug, na we be the socket

What does that mean to you? Well to me it signifies Superiority, cause without the Socket, where does the plug will insert itself into?

Well this might not be making sense to you yet, as we all know the Starboy wordplay game is Colossal.

Now wait lemme show you guys a proof, that Davido is the plug, Wizkid is talking about.

See Lyrics below:-

Right now i don dey blow like trumpet pa ra ra pa ra ra ra ra

I don’t need to blow my trumpet pa ra ra pa ra ra ra ra

Them be plug but na we be the socket pa ra ra pa ra ra ra ra

