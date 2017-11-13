Davido has broken down in tears, after he won the MTV EMA Best African Artiste for year 2017.

The DMW Boss, has joined 2Baba and D’banj as the only African Artists to win both Best African Act awards at the BET Awards and MTV #EMAs.The singer who is currently in Angola for a concert came ahead of the stiff competition comprising of Wizkid and Nasty C as well as South Africa’s Babes Wodumo, Angola’s C4 Pedro and Kenya’s Nyashinksi.

Davido who just released a brand new music, titled FIA, dedicated the award to his mum, he said: “I’M ON FiAAAAAAA!! Thank you everybody. THIS IS FOR YOU MOM! #30BG”

Below is a video of Davido in tears after he was announced winner, and also a video of him dancing one corner, celebrating with friends..



