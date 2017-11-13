A renowned Russian basejumper has been killed in a horror plunge after leaping 22,000ft (7,000m) from a Himalayan mountain.

Valery Rozov, 52, fell to his death in a tragic wingsuit accident on Mount Ama-Dablam, eastern Nepal.The extreme sportsman held the record for the highest ever basejump from an altitude of 25,200ft from Tibet’s Mount Cho-Oyu last year.

He smashed into a cliff during his latest stunt and leaves behind a wife and sons.

