This is very sad. A man died tragically on a farm and was found after several days in decomposed state. According to reports, the deceased with other laborers went to a maize garden for land preparation on Wednesday.

He reportedly told his friends that he wanted to fetch mice in the surrounding garden and never reported back.According to a Facebook user who shared this, the man was found dead by herders on the farm.

Police operatives reportedly visited the scene and the deceased was buried at the same place, since the body was in decomposed state.

