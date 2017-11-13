Emmanuella Samuel is one of the funniest comedians in Nigeria who may end up becoming the best female comedian in the future. You see below Emmanuella Samuel Net Worth.

Emmanuella Samuel (born 22 July 2O1O) popularly known as Emanuella ,She is young Nigerian female Comedian who has been featured in the Mark Angel Comedy videos such as “Emanuella Sleep,” “My Real Face,” and several others. She first gained fame after appearing in the Mark Angel Comedy video “My Real Face”.Emmanuella is very talented and she is an icon that every kid is looking up to be like. Emmanuella started comedy when she was still in Primary 1 (Basic One) and she has won Won G Influence Niger Delta Special Talent Award 2O15.

It takes Emmanuella 3-5 shots to get one scene right and sometimes,when she is not getting it, she will be allowed to sleep and when she wakes up, she will memories and get the scene right.

Please not that Emmanuella Samuel Net Worth is not disclosed, but she has really made to the top and she the Best funniest female and kid comedian.

Emmanuella made her first appearance at Julius Agwu’s show as an upcoming act for the first time on stage and also she made another one at Funnybone’s show.

