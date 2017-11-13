Peter is having his birthday in few days and he says he is about to drop another single same day. He already calls it a hit and says people who do not believe in him will be so disappointed when the song drops.

So many of his fans have been chanting ‘we can’t wait’. But wait! How will people wish them a happy birthday on the 18th of November? Separate their photos? Lol, smh!What Peter wrote;

JUST GETTING WARMED UP!!! So it’s my birthday in 6days time I will so brag about this new Hit single and will so disappoint those that never believed in me. So pls feel free to start insulting, cursing,stabbing, backbiting,hating and every every. You will be converted this coming Saturday November 18th at MR P Ministry FOR MY HEAD Parish Pls can somebody tell dis Dude to COOL IT DOWN? As E dey FOR MY HEAD Birthday/Christmas Jam Loading.. Trust me this Song and Video will be the highlight of the Year! Pls don’t forget to Join MR P MINISTRY

