China Gets Three Slot In Real-Time Billionaires List Top 20; Each Worth Over $40 Billion – Forbes Barely a day goes by when China’s high-octane economy doesn’t reach a new milestone. Three of its richest entrepreneurs recently crossed on a new threshold on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

The country for the first time is home to three of world’s 20 richest people. And in another first, each of the three has a fortune worth more than $40 billion.The three, based on figures from last Friday, are Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande Group, with a fortune worth $43.5 billion; Ma Huateng, the chairman of Internet heavyweight Tencent who also goes by Pony Ma, with a fortune of $43.1 billion; and Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group, with an estimated fortune worth a little bit over $40 billion.

Publicly traded assets are the main source of wealth for each, and big gains in share prices of their main business have fueled a rise their fortunes in the past year. Evergrande and Tencent trade in Hong Kong, and Alibaba is listed in New York.

China today is home to the world’s second-largest group of billionaires after the United States. – Forbes.com



