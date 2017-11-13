The Acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Azinge has described as commendable Nigeria’s commitment to the improvement of investment climate as well as its improved ranking on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2018 from 169 to 145.

She made this remark at the maiden quarterly meeting with management and staff of the Commission at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to her, the reform initiatives of the Commission in respect of startups contributed to the improvement in the index just as she reiterated that the Commission will not rest on its oars but will continue on its reform initiatives to ensure that the country continues to improve on its ranking.Lady Azinge also briefed staff on the Commission’s achievements with respect to the ongoing 60–Days National Action Plan (NAP2.0) by the federal government. She disclosed that the Commission successfully organised three sensitisation programmes in the commercial cities of Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt on 19th October, 30th October and 2nd November, 2017 respectively.

In his remarks, Comrade Ibrahim Kirfi, the Chairman, CAC Chapter of AUCPTRE, congratulated the CAC boss on her well deserved appointment and pledged that the Union was indeed willing and prepared to work with her to take the Commission to greater heights.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)