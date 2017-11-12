Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband who are totally in love with each other doesn’t hesitate to express it on social media.

This woman has managed to make a good career as an actress and give birth to three beautiful children from her beloved husband.She shared a video of the both of them goofing around with the caption;

😂😂😂😂how hard is it to twitch ones nose? Don’t discuss or yab my nose… @princeodiokojie has been influenced by me o….at least he tried to twitch his nose.. ooooo. download,watch video,play video,nollywood video



Here’s the video:



