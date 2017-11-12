When Nigerian men realize that many of the ladies they connect through social media and ‘hookup’ sites for s*x are using charms that have bad effects on their destiny, they will learn.

A 30-year-old arrested human trafficker, Martha Edea, was recently nabbed by security operatives in Lagos. The suspect was seen with a creamy substance. She confessed that it was a specially prepared charm for her to get more men in her ‘runs’. Her words;“I prepared two charms for the trip. One is a cream to make me to see work or get customers. Everybody dey use am. My friend recommended it to me. The other is ‘back to sender’. I bought that in an open market in Benin.”

Sadly, the mother of one of the young girls arrested with her actually allowed her to prostitute.

The teenagers, Francess Bamidele 19 and Elo Etim, 18 were recruited in Benin, Edo State.

While Francess didn’t inform her guardian about the trip, the second girl Elo notified her mother that the job is prostitution. Her mother assisted with some money and a phone number to call.

Her mother told her, ‘go and make money with it (your body) where you are going’.

