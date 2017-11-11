A hardworking Nigerian identified as Desmond Ejike who stays in Gwarimpa, Abuja, has shared his inspiring story of how he started as an errand boy at a car stand in the FCT and now he is a car dealer with four vehicles at his stand.

The man who is still on his way to the top, revealed how he saved money as a messenger/errand boy and joined same with a breakthrough profit to start his car selling business;“I started off by being an errand boy at this car stand. It wasn’t easy, there are days I go to bed on empty stomach. I refuse to give up because, most of the car dealers at our car stand also started off as errand boys and today they are car dealer.

There was a time I almost gave up on the struggle but I kept on holding on, gradually I was saving up some money, I deprived myself of my things, most especially I taught myself how to differentiate my wants from my needs and that discipline really helped me in achieving a lot.

Last year I did a business and I realized a good amount of money and I combined my savings to it, that was how started my car selling business. Today I have four cars in my car stand, gradually I will get to the top and where I want to be.”

