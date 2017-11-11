Weeks ago, Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday, without giving a hint about her real age, as it has been a thing of controversy.

However, the pretty movie star decided to disclose her real age to Inside Nollywood. She also revealed how she handles stubborn male fans. “I hear people have been saying that I’m up to 20 years. No, I’m not up to that at all. I just don’t like talking about my age. And there is no mystery behind the real age.

However, when I marked my birthday weeks ago, Mummy Mercy Johnson wished me Happy 16th birthday, I think she is right,” she said with smiles.

On how she handles the good, the bad and the ugly male fans, Ms Daniels gave all the kudos to her mother, who has been her guardian since she ventured into the movie industry.

“My mother suffered and made sure I got to this stage in life. So, she makes sure I’m always on the right track. Male fans, especially some stubborn ones, I don’t have problems with any of them. My mum helps me out in those aspects. My mother is like my shield.”

Someday, Daniel dreams of starring alongside Hollywood’s diva, Angelina Jolie.

