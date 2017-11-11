Check out Bola Tinubu’s Six Children – Photo

November 11, 2017

Politician and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, last week, lost his first son, Jide. Not many know that the 65-year-old former Governor of Lagos State has five other children. Bola Tinubu’s other children are:

– Folashade Tinubu-Ojo {Iyaloja General of Nigeria}– Oluwaseyi Tinubu {Chief Executive Officer/Chairman, Loatsad Promomedia}

– Zainab Tinubu

– Habibat Tinubu

– Olayinka Tinubu

 

 

