Oh dear, it’s just a messy tale. Wisdom Macaulay, Annie Idibia‘s elder brother is in a big marital mess and his fiancee, the mother of his two kids have called both him and Annie out on social media.

Doris a makeup artist married to Wisdom (tho not formal) says Annie and her mom rushed to her house yesterday to be@t her up because she asked Wisdom to do the needful and pay her bride price. She also claims it is not the first time they will both join hands to beat her up.Wisdom has however spoken and defended her sister saying, Annie has never touched his fiancee and she has always been there for both of them. It’s just all messy. What Wisdom wrote defending Annie and officially calling it off with Doris all after the cut.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)