The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has spent N700 million to develop an Integrated Automation and Interactive GIS Web Portal to improve ‘Ease-of-Doing-Business’ in the mining sector, the Minister, Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed.He stated this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of the portal.

Fayemi said “the portal is a cutting edge initiative that leveraged technology for the innovation, efficiency and effectiveness in the mineral sector governance.”

“The overall objective of the project is to increase provision of reliable information and knowledge, to enhance promotion of investments in the sector, using the technology-driven innovation and to increase the sector’s GDP.

“The portal was designed for mining investors to perform business processes such as online mining licences and mineral titles applications, online payment of royalties and fees, database for revenue drive and to block revenue leakages.

“The portal is credible and provides timely information about the mining sector, performs and responds to online queries, business intelligence/analytics, reports and statistical data generation.

“Mining investors could view all existing mining titles and track them anywhere in the world through the portal, access all agencies information, global mining news, live chat and document library, among others.

“Lists of mining operators with valid licences and related minerals trade on private mineral buying centre and renewal of private mineral buying centres could also be accessed through the portal.”

According to the minister, “the portal is designed to serve as an input and decision support system to other entities of government MDAs.”

“We have spent about N700 million to develop this Integrated Automation and Interactive Geo Information Systems (GIS) Web Portal to improve ‘Ease-of-Doing-Business’ in the mining sector.

Source – Naijaloaded

