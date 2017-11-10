Following the success of their debut single “Fever“, the beautiful duo of Ruby & Pearl known simply as Gemstones team up with director, JJC Skillz to produce this visual masterpiece starring movie stars IK Ogbonna, Nino B, and Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor.

With the well written storyline and plot direction, “Fever“’s official music video is a movie in itself, coupled with their angelic voices serenading you through the scenes, Gemstones did justice to the TeeBeeO produced single. play video,download

Watch video:



