All thanks to controvesial OAP, Daddy Freeze, the topic, “Tithing” has become a controversial issue on social media, since then, the OAP urged anyone to come at him with Bible verses and evidences from the Holy Book, The Bible.

Now, a Journalist and an IT expert, Eniola Idris, has written an open letter to the OAP. In the letter titled, ‘For you, OAP freeze, I am of the opinion that you don’t even have a match stick information about tithing’. he wrote;

I don’t like to delve into religious affairs, but my spirit keeps telling me to write about it to clearify things.

What is Tithe?

According to the dictionary, TITHE is the one tenth of annual produce or earnings,formerly taken as a tax for the support of the church and clergy.

According to the Holy Bible,which i believe in and have so much regard for, Malachi 3, verse 8-11, has a heading which says DO NOT ROB GOD. Verse 8 says “Will a man rob me? Yet you have robbed me! But you say,in what way,have we robbed you? In tithes and offerings.

Verse 9 says You are cursed with a curse,for you have robbed me,Even this whole nation.

Verse 10 says Bring all the tithes into the storehouse,That there maybe food in my house,and try me now in this, says the lord of hosts” if i will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there maybe enough room to receive it.

Verse 11 says And i will rebuke the devourer for your sakes,so that he will not destroy the fruits of your ground nor shall the vine fail to bear fruits for you in the field.

For you, OAP Freeze, I am of the opinion that you dont even have a match stick information about tithing. I think you need a camping, some form of divine revelation about the secrets of GOD.

My bible has it in Luke Chapter 19, Verse 41 and 42 that Jesus Christ saw the city and wept over it saying if you had known,even you,especially in your day,the things that make for your peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.

You see spiritual things are tangible! Jesus wept over the ignorance of men!!! Thats why the Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge, You see God cannot help you beyond what you know about him. This plaque called Ignorance is what the devil is using to fight people even some believers.Yes I say so!!!

You need deep enough knowledge about tithing before delving into it. Let me put it this way. Imagine a security man advising you about your health,what drugs and foods you ought to take to treat ulcer? Does he have enough information on this subject matter? NO he doesnt! You need to see a qualified and experienced medical doctor,else you find yourself in the mortuary!

Consider KPMG hiring a professional caterer to audit her clients books? Haven’t they taking valium 5? Havent they lost that client? Ofcourse YES. Consider yourself hiring a shoe shinner on the street to develop an application for your business? Havent you failed? SURE BANKER!!

You see, you have to give what belongs to ceaser to ceaser,you need enough information on any subject matter to have a hold on it.

Lets relate this to legal matters. Do you know there are LAWYERS and there are lawyers? What distinguishes them? The level of information they have on the subject matter of ‘law’

I tell you this,there are different kinds of light.There is a light from a match stick. There is another one from a candle stick. There is another one from a lantern.

My question now is this, of what effect is a match stick light or a candle light or a lantern in a multipurpose hall in the night? Almost no effect! You need a flood light in this kind of multi purpose hall.Relating this to tithing, OAP freeze, you need flood information on tithing before you delve into religious matters.

Go get flood information!

